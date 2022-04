PUEBLO, Col. — Two young people are dead following a car crash in Pueblo early Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:24 a.m., police say a car traveling eastbound on the 4th Street bridge at Midtown lost control and collided with a second car.

Officers responded and discovered two juveniles were dead and others were injured. Police say alcohol and speed are suspected to be involved.

No arrests have been made; the crash is still under investigation.