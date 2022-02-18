Car crash in Pueblo leaves an elderly woman and two children dead

PUEBLO, Colo. — Two children and an elderly woman are dead after a car crash on Highway 50 in Pueblo.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says it happened on Tuesday, Feb. 15 around 3:34 p.m. when a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Ada Frazier, 86, tried to turn left onto Highway 50 from 36th Lane. A 1997 Ford F350 driven by a 31-year-old man was eastbound and hit the driver side of the Chevrolet.

Ada Frazier and Trenton Frazier, 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger of the Cobalt, McKenzie Frazier, 6, was life flighted to Children’s Hospital with critical life threatening injuries. The Pueblo County Crooner confirmed she died Thursday, Feb. 17.

The driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries.