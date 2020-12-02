Cans for Christmas food drive in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — An annual Christmas Light display continuing without a hitch this year for the sixth year in a row.

This light show is different because people don’t just pass on by; the homeowner, Mark Ingles, asks for visitor participation. Each year he puts this food container out front of his house asking for non-perishable food donations for Care and Share Food Bank.

His goal this year is 2,000 pounds of food, same as last year — but he beat last year so he’s hoping to do it again.

Now though the container looks like a freezer, it’s actually a warmer, because if can food freezes it goes bad. Ingles brings in the canned food every night and will donate it to Care and Share before the holidays.

He encourages everyone in the community to stop on by his house on Nugent drive near Barnes & Peterson Roads.

You can also donate to the cause monetarily, by tapping here.