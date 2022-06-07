CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department, along with the Cañon City School District and Fremont County Emergency Management, will be hosting an active shooter exercise on Wednesday.

The exercise will take place at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, at Lincoln School of Science and Technology in Cañon City, the department said on Facebook.

This will be a full-scale training exercise and will involve the landing of the Flight for Life helicopter.

The Cañon City Police Department are asking the general public to avoid the area on Wednesday while they train.