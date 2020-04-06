Cañon City Police spread birthday cheer for kids, seniors during pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS– Cañon City Police began taking requests for birthday ‘drive-bys,’ with lights and sirens, for kids and seniors who are unable to have a proper birthday gathering during the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with the special visit, Cañon City Police say they will drop off a birthday bag with a coloring book, honorary police badge, and a few other goodies to help celebrate.

They are also taking requests for any seniors over the age of 80.

FOX21 spoke with Sergeant Steve Huskey who said, “I know it won’t be able to replace a birthday party or a family gathering, but hopefully it will give them the feeling of being recognized on their birthday in a very different and unique way.”

On their Facebook page, CCPD wrote, “Please understand we still have calls that we must respond to and if we are unable to fulfill the request we apologize in advance.”

If you are interested, and live within city limits, contact the Cañon City Police Crime Prevention Coordinator via email bjcerda@canoncity.org or let them know on Facebook.

Be sure to include the name of your child, birthday, address, and a good time for police to come by (between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.).

They will share some of the ‘drive-bys’ on their Facebook page. Click here to follow.