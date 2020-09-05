Cañon City Police sends warning about drug ‘Perc 30’ after two nearly die

CANON CITY, Colo. — Cañon City Police Department said that over the course of the last couple of days, officers have responded to reports of two individuals who had experienced near-fatal overdoses after having taken a pill known as a “Perc 30.”

The drug is a 30 milligram Percocet tablet that has been crushed and mixed with a highly lethal drug known as Fentanyl. After being mixed with the Fentanyl, the powder is pressed into a tablet form. The pill will not have identifiable markings on it.

If you have information regarding these tablets, please notify the Cañon City Police Department immediately. If you find anything similar to this, do not touch the tablet, as the tablet is dangerous, even to the touch, and notify your local law enforcement agency.