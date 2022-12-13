(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) responded to a false alarm of an active shooter on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

On Tuesday morning around 8:35 a.m. CCPD received a call about an active shooter at Harrison School in Cañon City. Officers arrived at the school within minutes to assess the situation.

CCPD, with the assistance of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, searched the school, and determined the alarm to be false and that students and staff were safe.

CCPD said the school remained in normal session for the rest of the day. They would like to thank citizens and parents for their patience during the incident.