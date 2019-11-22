Cañon City Police may shut down Skyline Drive at night after vandalism

CAÑON CITY — Police might reinstate nighttime closures on the town’s scenic Skyline Drive after some rocks were vandalized.

The person or people who vandalized were “memorializing” 19-year-old Kyle Hoffman who died on Nov. 9. Officers believe the vandalism took place during the week of Nov. 11.

Police are considering reinstating a night closure of the road. Skyline Drive runs along Highway 50 northwest of Cañon City.

CCPS is asking if you have any information about who was involved with this to call Canon City Police Department, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.