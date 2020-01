CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Cañon City Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night around 8:45 p.m. off Macon and 3rd St.

The shooting took place at a single-family home.

Sergeant Steve Huskey said an adult man was killed and two people have been detained. Police said the two individuals that officers are questioning knew the victim.

