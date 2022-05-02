CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) has announced a new annual event to benefit the Christmas Shop with a Cop event and the CCPD Member’s Benefit Fund.

“Tee It Up Fore The Blue” will be held at Four Mile Ranch Golf Club on June 17th. There will be contests for closest to the pin, longest putt, and longest drive for both men and women. Green fees, cart, and lunch are all included with the entry fee of $400 per team, and lunch will be catered by local DiRitio’s Italian Restaurant.

Sponsorship opportunities are available as well. For more information on the event and how to get involved, you can view the flyer and registration form below.