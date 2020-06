CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for help identifying the person(s) who defaced the sign welcoming visitors to Cañon City on the west end of town.



Courtesy: Cañon City Police Department

CCPD says if you have any information as to who is responsible for the vandalism, call the police department at 719-275-STOP.

According to police, your information could earn you a cash reward. CCPD also reminding community members about the P3 Tips smartphone app where you can also submit your information.