(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The suspect involved in a Fremont County officer-involved shooting in October continues to recover from his injuries sustained during the incident.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, October 20 at about 8:26 a.m. deputies were called to investigate a “man with a gun” at the Country Green Apartments, located in the 3000 block of East Highway 50 in Cañon City.

At about 8:40 a.m. a FCSO deputy responded and located the suspect walking in the 400 block of Greydene Avenue, who was later identified as 28-year-old Tyler Scott Davenport of Cañon City.

Davenport then ran away from the deputy heading southbound along Greydene Avenue, before brandishing a semi-automatic handgun. The deputy engaged in a foot pursuit with Davenport, at which point Davenport turned and pointed the handgun at the deputy. As a result, the deputy fired their duty weapon.

Davenport was taken to the hospital and continues to recover from his injuries. The deputy was placed on routine administrative leave, while the investigation takes place.

Per FCSO policy, the name of the deputy is being withheld, and will not be released until the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office issues its ruling and final report on the case.

At the request of the FCSO, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Pueblo Regional Field Office Major Crimes Unit is assisting with the investigation.

No additional subjects are being sought at this time and there is no threat to the community. This remains an ongoing investigation.