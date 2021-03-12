Cañon City man charged with interfering with flight crew

This photo provided by R E Johnson shows an Alaska Airlines jet that struck a brown bear while landing in the early evening the day before, killing the animal and causing damage to the plane, at Yakutat Airport in Yakutat, Alaska. The left engine cowling of the jet was damaged. The Anchorage Daily News reports none of the passengers or crew members onboard the plane were injured. (R E Johnson via AP)

Passenger refused to wear mask, struck a flight attendant in the arm, and urinated in his seat

DENVER – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Landon Perry Grier, 24, of Cañon City has been charged with interfering with a flight crew in violation of Title 49, United States Code, Section 46504.

Grier made his initial appearance in federal court in Denver on Thursday, where he was advised of the charge against him and ordered released on conditions of pre-trial supervision.

According to the complaint, on March 9, 2021, Grier was a passenger onboard Alaska Airlines flight 1474 traveling from Seattle to Denver. During the flight, Grier was asked eight to ten times to put on a face mask, as required by airline policy. Grier initially ignored the flight attendant, but then struck her arm. Later, passengers notified a different flight attendant that Grier was urinating in his seat. A flight attendant notified the captain. When the captain was notified, he was preparing to land after declaring an emergency for an unrelated maintenance issue.

Interfering with a flight crew carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

The charge in the criminal complaint is an allegation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with substantial assistance from the Denver Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys Brad Giles and David Tonini are handling the prosecution.