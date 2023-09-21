(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Fresenius Kidney Care dialysis clinic is closing its doors in Cañon City.

Like most healthcare providers in the U.S., we are facing a challenging economic environment and we’ve made the difficult decision to close the Cañon City dialysis clinic. Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care said they are ensuring their patients are being accommodated at other facilities in the area, and all staff have been reassigned to those centers. Some patients will also have the option to transition to home dialysis if it is suitable for them.

Ultimately, the decision on where to receive treatment is up to the patient. Our priority remains providing safe, high-quality, and life-sustaining dialysis treatments to our patients and our care teams are committed to working with patients as they transition to new clinics or treatments. Fresenius Medical Care

The next closest dialysis center is the Fresenius Kidney Care clinic in Pueblo West, about 30 minutes away from the Cañon City clinic.