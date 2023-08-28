(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The 151st Colorado State Fair is well underway and over the weekend, a big “round of appaws” was given to the Canine Stars who performed on Sunday, Aug. 27.

The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show has been seen all around the world with trainers and their rescue dogs on tour since 2012. “So rescue dogs are truly incredible and we save their life and give them another chance,” said Whitney McNatt, Jr. Trainer and Performer with Canine Stars.

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Dez Rowe

You may even remember seeing the Canine Stars on America’s Got Talent in 2021.

“I got into training dogs because I watched Sara Carson and her dog, Hero, on America’s Got Talent… and she was dancing with her dog and I thought that was the coolest thing ever, so I wanted to give it a try, so I got Beegee and we started learning tricks together and then we signed up for the Canine Stars Stunt Dog School,” said McNatt.

In case you missed the show, FOX21 Photojournalist Dez Rowe was in Pueblo for all the action and caught some of the exciting performances. Watch the full story in the video player above.