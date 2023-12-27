(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Reports of a “mysterious” canine respiratory virus circulating in Colorado have led to widespread concern among dog owners. However, local pet care businesses, particularly grooming and boarding facilities, assert that while the virus is indeed present, recent warnings have significantly impacted their operations.

Following a surge in reported cases of canine respiratory viruses in November, Colorado veterinarians cautioned the public, some even advising against dog grooming and boarding activities due to the potential transmission through dog-to-dog contact.

However, local pet care establishments, operating under stringent state-regulated sanitary standards, felt the recommendation was too broad. Many of these facilities, governed by the Pet Animal Care and Facilities Act (PACFA), adhere to strict regulations that don’t even allow dog-to-dog interaction, making the risk of transmission extremely low.

“There was this blanket statement saying, ‘don’t go and get your dog groomed,’ but I also feel like they don’t know what our cleaning procedures are… It was about that time that grooming facilities across the state of Colorado and here in the El Paso County region, that we saw an increased amount of cancellations,” said Janet Huffor, owner of Stubby’s Dog Wash and Grooming Salon, in Colorado Springs.

Since November, Stubby’s has been flooded with at least ten calls per day with inquiries from worried customers seeking reassurance about the safety measures in place. Huffor said they would rather have these questions over a complete cancellation of services under the assumption that it’s unsafe to bring in their dogs.

Now, during what is usually their busiest period of the year— the holiday season— many small businesses are on the brink of shutting down. Huffor disclosed that Stubby’s saw a two-thirds decrease in their business, where they would usually see 30-40 dogs per day, and are now seeing about ten.

“This is an occupation where most groomers are paid on commission, and so if they’re not grooming dogs, they’re not making any money. So it’s been a very tough, tough couple of months for the whole pet industry,” said Huffor.

According to the Department of Agriculture, there have been no reported cases stemming from grooming facilities in Colorado. Another Dec. 6 statement from the American Veterinary Medical Association asserted that such viral outbreaks occur regularly and this most recent one isn’t cause for alarm.

“I think the public needs to understand that the canine infectious respiratory disease is always around,” said Huffor.

Huffor stressed the necessity of grooming, citing recent instances of untreated dogs and foreseeing more in the coming months due to cancellation fears.

“If they get matted, they end up having to be shaved. Sometimes that causes skin conditions underneath the coat,” said Huffor. “Our groomers are the first line of defense for finding medical health problems that might not otherwise be detected until your next visit with a veterinarian.”

Matted, ungroomed dog, before & after, Courtesy: Janet Huffor, Owner of Stubby’s Dog Wash & Grooming Salon

Highlighting ways to protect pets from this virus, Huffor recommended ensuring vaccinations and selecting licensed grooming facilities. Additionally, she advised owners to inquire about cleaning procedures, if they do screening on where the dog has been and the dog’s recent health status, and consider one-on-one grooming appointments for higher-risk dogs.