PUEBLO, Colo. — Family and friends plan to honor a man who was shot and killed in Pueblo.

On Sunday, Aug. 22, at 6:30 p.m., loved ones of Mack Glover plan to meet at Deerfield Park and hold a candlelight vigil.

Glover was shot and killed on Thursday, Aug. 19 on the 1700 block of Troy Avenue. Police are still looking for the suspect.