Candlelight vigil honors victims of the birthday party tragedy in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs family said they are torn apart after six people were killed during a birthday party on Mother’s Day weekend.

On Thursday, a candlelight vigil was held in honor of the victims in Canterbury Mobile Home Park, blocks away from where the shooting took place.

“With help from God, we will be able to continue, like I said it’s a pain that I’ve told my family we will have to live with,” said Maria Herrera who tells FOX21 News she is a grandmother to the family.

The vigil was put together by MOMY (Mothers of Murdered Youth), which is an organization that offers support to families whose loved ones were murdered.

“My son Nathan was stabbed and murdered 12 years ago,” said Jim Hughes with MOMY. “That’s my thing to anybody going through this your grief is yours, don’t let anybody else direct it or know what it’s supposed to look like.”

More than 50 people came out to Thursday’s vigil along with city and county leaders including Colorado Springs Councilwoman Yolanda Avila and El Paso County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez.

“We haven’t been alone because we have felt support from each and every one of you,” said Juan Alfredo Herrera, father of three of the victims.

The vigil ended in prayer, at this time CSPD believes the shooting was a result of domestic violence.