(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — It has been more than a week since a deadly shooting rocked a community in Custer County. On Wednesday night, friends, family, and neighbors came together to honor their memory.

A high school gym in Westcliffe was filled with people from all over Custer County to remember the victims taken from their community.

“That’s a pretty fairly normal thing here in this community,” said Harold Frank, resident of Westcliffe for around 30 years and friend of James Daulton. “We stand together in a crisis or in times like this.”

Rob Geers, Beth Wade Geers, and James Daulton were shot and killed during a property dispute in Northern Custer County. A fourth victim, Patty Daulton, is still recovering from her injuries.

The victims’ names were read, followed by a moment of silence. Then, a representative from Solvista Health encouraged anyone struggling to reach out to them. Finally, a local pastor got up to say a few words and lead the group in prayer.

Then, everyone filed outside into the chilly November night to line Main Street, facing emergency vehicles with flashing lights.

They lit their candles and mourned together.

“It’s even more touching when… you knew a person that something like that happened to them. So, I struggled with it,” Frank remembered of his friend’s death. But now, he’s finding peace with it. “We became close friends and he’s also he’s a Christian. And we went to Christian Men’s Retreat together. I know where he is today.”

Now, he said he’s hoping James’ wife can also find that hope.

“I’m just, I’m praying for his wife, Patty, and that she will she will get the peace that she needs to move on in her life,” Frank said.