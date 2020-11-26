Can your dog join you for thanksgiving? Food safety tips from Wag-N-Wash

COLORADO SPRINGS — As you sit down to that thanksgiving meal, your pet is going to want some of that home cooking but Wag-N-Wash is cautioning you to not let your dog eat everything on your plate.

Wag-N-Wash said they are sharing tips for thanksgiving treats for your pet.

OK FOR PETS NOT OK FOR PETS Plain, raw pumpkin Pumpkin Pie mix with sugar Sweet potatoes Sweet potatoes with marshmallows or sugar Plain turkey Seasoned turkey Garlic Onion According to Wag N Wash

Though the meal kits are sold out Wag-N-wash said to call them before you come and they might have some pet-safe turkey loafs still available. Wag-N-wash is closed on Thanksgiving but they are open Wednesday until 8 p.m.

