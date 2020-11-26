Can your dog join you for thanksgiving? Food safety tips from Wag-N-Wash

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — As you sit down to that thanksgiving meal, your pet is going to want some of that home cooking but Wag-N-Wash is cautioning you to not let your dog eat everything on your plate.

Wag-N-Wash said they are sharing tips for thanksgiving treats for your pet.

OK FOR PETSNOT OK FOR PETS
Plain, raw pumpkinPumpkin Pie mix with sugar
Sweet potatoes Sweet potatoes with marshmallows or sugar
Plain turkeySeasoned turkey
Garlic
Onion
According to Wag N Wash

Though the meal kits are sold out Wag-N-wash said to call them before you come and they might have some pet-safe turkey loafs still available. Wag-N-wash is closed on Thanksgiving but they are open Wednesday until 8 p.m.

>>Tap here to see Wag-N-Wash’s COVID precautions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local