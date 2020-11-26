Can your dog join you for thanksgiving? Food safety tips from Wag-N-Wash

COLORADO SPRINGS — As you sit down to that thanksgiving meal, your pet is going to want some of that home cooking but Wag-N-Wash is cautioning you to not let your dog eat everything on your plate.
Wag-N-Wash said they are sharing tips for thanksgiving treats for your pet.
|OK FOR PETS
|NOT OK FOR PETS
|Plain, raw pumpkin
|Pumpkin Pie mix with sugar
|Sweet potatoes
|Sweet potatoes with marshmallows or sugar
|Plain turkey
|Seasoned turkey
|Garlic
|Onion
Though the meal kits are sold out Wag-N-wash said to call them before you come and they might have some pet-safe turkey loafs still available. Wag-N-wash is closed on Thanksgiving but they are open Wednesday until 8 p.m.
