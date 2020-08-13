Calls for retesting after temperature issue at Citadel Mall COVID-19 testing site

A new community-based COVID-19 testing center will open Tuesday outside of the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is asking anyone who went for a COVID-19 test at the Citadel Mall testing site on Tuesday, August 11 to come back for a re-test after finding possible temperature control inconsistencies of testing samples.

The Citadel Mall testing center opened on Tuesday August 11, which is being run by Mako Medical.

The state says they provided guidance on a series of quick corrections to ensure effective operating procedures. Mako Medical has implemented the corrections, and public health agencies have full confidence in the site procedures going forward.

Mako Medical completed more than 300 samples on the initial day of operations.

They are currently testing the samples to determine if temperature impacted the quality of the samples.

Individuals who were tested on Tuesday will be contacted directly via telephone, and in addition, the state will field their phone calls starting August 13 at 8:30 a.m. at 303-256-2881 should they have questions.