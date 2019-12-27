California mother says Colorado daycare owner charged with abuse victimized her family decades ago

COLORADO SPRINGS —Four women are now facing charges in connection to an ongoing investigation at the Play Mountain Place Daycare in Colorado Springs.

The daycare’s owner, Carla Faith, is charged with child abuse and attempt to influence a public servant, accused of hiding nearly 30 kids behind a fake wall in the facility and housing more children than permitted.

Three other employees have also been arrested. Christina Swauger, Katelynne Nelson, and Valerie Fresquez are also facing misdemeanor child abuse charges in the case.

This isn’t the first time Faith has been accused of hiding children. Faith also faced similar allegations in California in the 1990’s.

Germaine Abood’s two year-old on attended one of Faith’s daycares in the 1990’s in Culver City, California, where Faith was caught hiding children.

“It’s identical. It’s exactly what she does,” said Abood. “There’s bats in her belfry, let’s put it that way. She’s a sociopath.”

Abood’s son was one of 44 children authorities discovered hidden at the daycare, a facility licensed for just 12 kids.

“When you walked in the front gate it was like a child’s nirvana, and it was all smoke and mirrors. It was terrible. She hid kids in closets, in the attic. He (my son) was terrified of the dark for years,” Abood said.

Thirty-one children at the daycare between the ages of 18 months and 4 years-old were found in an alley when Faith was caught.

“It was post traumatic stress almost. I just couldn’t believe this was happening to my kid,” Abood explained.

Abood was outraged, telling the Los Angeles Times in 1998, “I want her to lose her license and I don’t want her ever near children again.”

However, Faith was found with children yet again in Colorado.

“I can’t say I was shocked. It did not shock me,” Abood said.

This time Faith is accused of hiding dozens of kids behind a fake wall in the basement of her daycare in Colorado Springs.

Many of those parents have now filed a lawsuit against Carla Faith.

“Something’s not right. It’s just not right with her. She needs to be behind bars or in a psychiatric hospital,” Abood said.

Faith is due in court on Jan. 2.