Calhoun earns 100th win at Air Force

USAFA– Air Force Football Head Coach Troy Calhoun earned his 100th win with at the Academy Friday night against the New Mexico Lobos.

Air Force’s 356 yards on the ground paved the way to the 28-0 win. Sophomore fullback Brad Roberts ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns. Calhoun’s 100th win as the Falcons head coach is 14 seasons in the making.

“We’re a team, we all know that,” Calhoun said after the win. “It’s our players, it’s our staff, and it is an honor each day to get up and to work alongside these guys.”

Air Force has won nine straight games against New Mexico and improved to 2-2 on the year. The Falcons take the field next when they host Colorado State on Thanksgiving.