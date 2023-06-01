(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Bree Shellito, Senior Manager of Community Impact, at Ent Credit Union, helped to dispel four financial myths on FOX21 Morning News, Thursday, June 1.
Financial Myths
- Myth 1: Credit unions are local; if I travel, it is harder to access my money
- Myth 2: I need at least three months of income in my emergency savings
- Myth 3: Carrying a balance on my credit card will improve my credit rating
- Myth 4: You should close any credit accounts that you no longer use
For more information on why these are myths, watch the segment with Ent Credit Union in the video player above.