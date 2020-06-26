Bustang service resumes Monday

DENVER — Bustang and Bustang Outrider returns next week with modified schedules and a number of new protocols in place to ensure public health and safety.

“We have carefully monitored when to safely resume serving our Bustang and Outrider customers and are doing so now, with significant precautions in place that follow guidance and best practices from public health officials,” said Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “We ask passengers to purchase tickets in advance, to the extent possible, so that we can minimize physical interactions with drivers and maximize social distancing.”

Numerous measures are being implemented to sanitize buses and keep passengers and drivers safe, including:

Selected seats will be physically blocked to ensure proper social distancing (Bustang – 22 passengers maximum/Outrider – 16 passengers maximum)

Face masks are required for drivers and passengers

Drivers will be issued additional Personal Protective Equipment

Passengers will be offered hand sanitizer wipes when boarding the bus

Buses will be cleaned and disinfected upon completion of each route and after completion of each day’s routes, including all seats, safety belt buckles, head rests (front and back) and armrests

Additional information on the procedures being taken to maintain passenger and driver safety is available at: https://www.codot.gov/travel/bustang/assets/bustang_maintaiingpublichealthsafetydocument.pdf

Service resumes on most Outrider routes on Sunday, June 28. Bustang begins weekday-only service on Monday, June 29. Visit ridebustang.com for specific route, schedule, and fare information.