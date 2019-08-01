Businesses to re-open after Father’s Day storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several businesses in the Cheyenne Plaza shopping center are getting back on their feet after the Father’s Day hailstorm on the southwest side of Colorado Springs.

The storm caused flooding and damage to essentially the whole shopping center, about six weeks later things are starting to get back to normal.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage shut down stores like Bob’s Mattresses and Pet Pantry on the west side for weeks. Caffeinated Cow also closed down for about 4 days to get their needed repairs.

Now it seems that Pet Pantry and Caffeinated Cow are set to re-open Aug. 1, and Bob’s Mattresses will follow soon.