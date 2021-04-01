Businesses in Teller County adjust to new COVID-19 dial restrictions

TELLER COUNTY — Restaurants and casinos in Teller County are readjusting their business model once again.

“Right now we are just rolling with the punches,” Judge’s Char-Grill Owner Fernando Morales said.

Within a span of days, restaurants went from operating under level blue which allowed for 100% capacity as long as social distancing was enforced, to 50% capacity. This after the county was moved to level yellow on the state’s COVID-19 dial.

“We have to follow the rules,” Joanie’s Deli Owner Rebecca Ruddell said.

Casinos in Teller County said the biggest change they will see is alcohol service, with the last call now being at 1 a.m. instead of 2 a.m.

“We have been open for approximately ten months under all dial levels so we have procedures and policies in place,” Director of Marketing at Wildwood Casino Andy Jones said.

The Teller County Health Department said despite a slight increase in cases, as of now hospitals are not overwhelmed and COVID-19 deaths are not increasing.

With vaccine’s also becoming more accessible restaurants said they aren’t worried about this latest change.

“I feel with the vaccinations that are going on and the support of the community, we just really want to help each other,” Ruddell added.