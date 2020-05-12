Businesses find help in local, national aid

COLORADO SPRINGS – It was gearing up to be a busy Spring at American Overhead Door as March began. A steady clientele had the owner at American Overhead Door, Gary DeJong, feeling confident for the warmer months.

“Business was good, the phones are ringing, we had sales calls to go to. Then all of the sudden it stopped,” DeJong recalled.

About halfway through March the shutdowns caused by the COVID–19 Pandemic forced the phone silent and cancelled in-person meetings with clients.

DeJong’s plan changed as the news did, every hour headlines would scrap an idea and move his company on to the next.

“I did the thing of ‘Oh crap, am I going to lose everything?” he recalled.

DeJong employs around 25 people at American Overhead Door. He says 11 of them were on some form of a furlough, whether that meant hours or shifts cut.

He applied to the Federal Paycheck Protection Program. He had all his information already on file through a lender and would fill out the information as soon as it came in. He thinks that is why he was in the first round of loan distributions–receiving money less than three weeks after he applied.

“I did a dance,” Dejong explained. “It wasn’t pretty, but I did a dance.”

He recalls his employees calling him in tears after they received paychecks that would have been considered normal, had these been normal times. He did have a couple of rounds of payroll where hours had to be limited, but the money came in faster than he anticipated.

The federal process, though, relied on a congress to pass, a lender to fund, and patience for the business owner on the other side.

In the face of immediate uncertainty for Colorado Springs small business community, locals acted quickly, creating the Survive and Thrive Charity.

The company Exponential Impact typically helps tech-based start ups gain traction, through funding, training and other means. The company ran the Survive and Thrive Charity, shifting their focus from economic development to redevelopment.

“I think it was really important to be that immediate response and that was a really critical role that needed to be played,” Executive Director of Exponential Impact Natasha Main said.

Local business owners, community leaders, bankers, and other people involved in the business are helping with the initiative through donations or lending their time.

The $2.2 million raised from local investors has since been exhausted–paid out to about 15 percent of the over 500 business owners who applied.

“What we prioritized in terms of funding decisions is number of employees, how are you going to help save the jobs even if it’s bringing people back part-time, pieces like that,” Main said.

Main says, there could be an extension to the loan program but that deciscion hasn’t been made yet. The mentorship, however continues.

Partering with the City of Colorado Springs, Survive and Thrive is holding web seminars teaching business owners how to apply for the grants or loans they need, how to best advertise right now, how to ensure the mental health of employees and more.

Meanwhile, the business has picked up in the last week or so at American Overhead Door. DeJong dons his Denver Broncos face covering as he interacts with his staff. Signs around the office remind people of the importance and effectiveness in wearing theirs. His reception, sales and other desk jobs in the building have reduced in-person staff to respect physical distancing.

“Instead of defense mode, we’re in attack mode and we’re going after business and we’re taking that next step because you can’t hold us down very long before we sit there and want to fight back,” said DeJong.