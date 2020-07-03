Businesses anticipate Power/I-25 connection

COLORADO SPRINGS — The need for a thoroughfare like Powers Boulevard (Colorado Highway 21) was first identified as a need in 1968.

30 years later, city planners determined the highway needed to connect to the interstate that spans the length of the Front Range. 22 years later, the project is going smoothly, according to the contracting group.

Ground broke on Phase One of the connection project in November and project spokesperson Kate Binning says it’s on schedule.

“The forefront of the design for this project was how can we build this and minimize those impacts [to drivers],” Binning said.

Wednesday morning one of the few disruptions, according to Binning, as traffic lanes were moved to allow for one of the interchange’s six bridges to be constructed. It caused some back ups, but Binning says those problems will be few and far between.

Part of the reason why is construction takes place on blank canvas for crews as the land has been set aside for the roadway for years.

“If we were retrofitting an existing interchange that has another whole set of challenges,” Binning said. “So this project is fun, it has a unique design and has the advantage of constructing most of it outside of the travel way.”

The $65 million project (not including $10 million CDOT is spending on stormwater drainage) is on schedule to finish in the Summer of 2021. It’s funded through a tax in the special district Copper Ridge Metropolitan Public Improvement District, a one percent sales tax on businesses in the Interquest through North Gate region that funds improvements to the area, like the Powers connection.

“All of that is going to create a wonderful environment out here as people use as a destination for their weekend activities or evening dining and Momma Pearl’s is uniquely positioned to benefit from that so we’re really pleased to be here,” Robert “Chef BB” Brunet, the owner of Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kicthen said.

Chef BB has had his southern-style bayou business running for nearly eight years now. In January he had the chance to move from off of Rockrimmon to the shopping center just south of North Gate and just east of the interstate. He says it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up given the growth.

“It’s just been a tremendous growth for us. In my previous restaurant, we had 40 seats and here we have over 100,” Chef BB said. “We’ve seen a lot of new home development in the eastern part of town as well as new businesses locating here.”

Chef BB also believes the Magnum Shooting Center, Bourbon Brothers Event Space, and under-construction Crush Golf driving range makes the corridor a destination. Not to mention, the Air Force Academy visitor center that will be constructed just on the other side of the interstate.

“I think we’re going to see a lot of new business developing and a lot of people coming down from Castle Rock as well as Denver to frequent the businesses here in north Colorado Springs,” Chef BB said.