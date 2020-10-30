Bus driver shortage causes Mountain Metro Bus service reductions

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mountain Metro is experiencing a shortage of reporting bus drivers. Fixed route bus service reductions are being implemented as follows:

· There are no cuts to the ADA Paratransit service

Beginning Saturday, October 31 weekend bus service on Routes 1, 3, 5, 7, 25, and 27 will move from 30 minute frequency to 60 minute frequency

Cancelations until further notice Beginning October 30 Route 15 canceled Route 5 leaving from downtown to Citadel at 1:00pm, 3:15pm, and 5:30pm Route 5 leaving from the Citadel to downtown at 12:37pm, 2:50pm, and 5:05pm



Beginning November 2 Routes 12 and 35 canceled



Riders are encouraged to go to Mountain Metro’s alert webpage and their facebook and twitter for the latest updates.

