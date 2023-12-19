(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said police are investigating two dead inside a home in the Stetson Hills area of Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19 police got a call about a burglary in the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point off of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Tutt Boulevard. When officers arrived they found two people dead inside a home.

Police said The Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation. CSPD said the investigation is in the early stages.

