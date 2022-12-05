Buffalo Wild Wings to open new location on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 3005 New Center Point, FOX21 Photojournalist Hannah Henry

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you felt a little ‘spicy’ getting out of bed on Monday morning, we are about to sweeten up your week, as Buffalo Wild Wings is set to open its newest Colorado Springs location on Wednesday.

The new location is on the northeast side of the City and is located at 3005 New Center Point, which is off North Powers Boulevard and near the Cimarron Hills neighborhood.

According to a press release about the new location, there will be a ‘free wings for a year giveaway,’ along with other opening day celebrations.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7 there will be a ribbon-cutting celebration, which will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by the giveaway, which is slated to start at 11 a.m.

According to the press release, the “first 100 guests at 11 a.m. will receive free wings for a year.”

After Wednesday’s opening, other events will follow including; a High School Night “Pep Rally” on Thursday, a radio remote with 96.1 The Beat’s Cheeba on Friday night, and beer samples served throughout the week.

Hours, Location, and Opening Day details:

Opening day: Wednesday, Dec. 7

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony: 10:30 a.m.

Deals: First 100 guests at 11 a.m. will receive free wings for a year

Location: 3005 New Center Point

Hours: 11 a.m. – Midnight (Sunday-Wednesday), 11 a.m. – 1 a.m. (Thursday), and 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. (Friday-Saturday)

The new location will also feature ‘B-Dubs After Dark’ from 9 p.m. to close. During this time, the restaurant will feature $4 Bud Light Tall(s), well drinks, and bar food, including Bird Dawgs, pretzel knots and hatch chile queso.

There will also be Happy Hour deals available on food and drinks from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.