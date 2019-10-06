Buff City Soap shines up Colorado Springs and beyond

COLORADO SPRINGS — Buff City Soap makes hand-crafted, plant-based bath and body products that are good for your skin and smell great too.

No animal products and no artificial detergents are used in making their products.

They have three locations throughout Colorado and are opening their fourth location in Colorado Springs this week.

Their new store will be located at the Dublin Commons off of Dublin and Powers.

Customers can not only shop their products but can also take part in making their own unique soap.

To learn more click on this link.