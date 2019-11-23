Buff City Soap is ready for the holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS — Buff City Soap makes hand-crafted, plant-based bath and body products that are good for your skin and smell great too!

Each bar is handcrafted and you are able to see exactly what goes into the products you put on your body.

Buff City Soap is a bit of a mad lab stocked with ingredients like gardenia petals, lemon zest, hemp seed oil, shea butter, charcoal, and tea tree oil.

You can customize your products with the scent (or non-scent) of your choice and the ingredients that you prefer. The possibilities are endless!

