Buena Vista man arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping a 13-year-old girl

SALIDA, Colo. — The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a Buena Vista man on multiple charges, including kidnapping.

The CCSO said on February 16, a 13-year-old female was reported missing from her home in Moffat, Colorado and her disappearance became the focus of law enforcement throughout Colorado.

Police said on February 17, a person noticed a female at the Poncha Springs Visitors Center that fit the description of the missing girl from Moffat.

Moffat, Colorado

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location and confirmed she was the missing girl.

CCSO said an arrest was made after investigating the reason for the girl’s disappearance.

34-year-old Jason Andrew Harter, from Buena Vista, was arrested on February 21.

Harter was charged with second degree kidnapping, sexual assault, enticement of a child, and child abuse.

Harter was transported to the Chaffee County Detention Facility where he remains without bond.