Bucket truck rescue in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was on scene of a rescue Monday night in the northern part of town.

CSFD posted on twitter just after 5 p.m. saying they were responding to a worker stuck in the bucket of a boom truck. The rescue is on Campus Dr. between East Woodman Rd. and North Academy Blvd. near the Chapel Hills Mall.

As of 7:30 p.m. the man has been safely rescued. The man was stuck for several hours at least 30-feet in the air.

Crews said the worker became stuck after the truck malfunctioned when the bucket he was in came in contact with the power line. The man is uninjured.