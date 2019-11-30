Buck rescued from frozen lake in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted Sunday morning that a buck was saved from a frozen lake near the Kissing Camels neighborhood in Colorado Springs on Friday night.

They say a buck walked across the frozen lake and fell through.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Cassidy English responded around 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening and called Colorado Springs Fire Department for assistance.

They say a firefighter put on a dry suit to break the ice leading out to the buck for a dangerous rescue.

CPW reports the buck followed the open water to the shore and escaped its frozen fate!

To follow Colorado Parks and Wildlife, click here.