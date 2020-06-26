Brushfire east of Las Animas

BENT COUNTY, Colo. — Las Animas Fire Department responded to a fire near County Road 15 and Road KK, north of Highway 50, east of Las Animas.

Bent County Sheriff Jake Six said approximately 50 acres burned in a swampy area like a creek bottom or marsh. He says they believe a power line down caused the fire.

A resident nearby called in the fire around 6 p.m.

As of 10:30 p.m. Thursday night the fire was 85 percent contained and fire crews plan to stay overnight to watch the fire.

Sheriff Six said there were no injures and no structures damaged.

