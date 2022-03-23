CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The Chaffee County Fire Protection District battled a brushfire south of Buena Vista Wednesday afternoon.

As of 2:45 p.m., Buena Vista Police Department said the fire is contained. First responders will remain in the area to monitor any potential hot spots. The pre-evacuation orders have been lifted.

The fire was in the area of County Road 319 West of Highway 285. Approximately a mile and a half south of the Kelly Ranch was under the pre-evacuation notification.





Photo Courtesy: Clark W Hess

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said “if you live in that area, please be prepared to leave if necessary.”

Fire Chief Robert Bertrum said fire crews are battling strong winds with this brush fire and so far no structures have been lost.

This is a developing story; stay with FOX21 News for the latest.