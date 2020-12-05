Brush Crazy is offering art projects to-Gogh

COLORADO SPRINGS— Brush Crazy in Colorado Springs is giving you the option to shop and create art inside your home.

Choose from a variety of ceramics, wood, glass and canvas. You can choose one of their paintings or do your own receive the step by step instructions when you pick up your project.

You also have the option to choose your colors online or wait until you get to the studio to choose.

If you are interested in a project call the studio at 719-368-2525 or visit their collection on their website.