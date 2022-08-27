DENVER (AP) — Baron Browning’s 17-yard fumble return for a touchdown highlighted the Denver Broncos’ 23-13 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Browning’s scoop-and-score came after McTelvin Agim sacked Sean Mannion for a 10-yard loss late in the first half.

Both teams rested their starters in the third and final preseason game. Neither Russell Wilson nor Kirk Cousins saw any action in the preseason.

The Vikings open at home against the Green Bay Packers and the Broncos open at Seattle for Wilson’s much-anticipated homecoming following his trade to Denver.