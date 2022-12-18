DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos may have been officially eliminated from playoff contention, but there are still several games on the calendar including today’s tilt against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Broncos have question marks that need to be addressed after the season, namely quarterback Russell Wilson, who has been less than impressive and is out for the game against the Cardinals, the roster overall, which has had more than two dozen injured players, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who has struggled with clock management and other gameplay decisions at the time.

Live Game Updates

The Arizona Cardinals are also in the depth of an unexpected quarterback under center. Backup Colt McCoy took over for starter Kyler Murray who tore his ACL during last week’s game.