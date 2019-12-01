Broncos’ Von Miller to miss first game since 2013

DENVER (KDVR) — Broncos linebacker Von Miller will miss his first game in six years Sunday after being among seven inactive players for the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.

Miller has not missed a game since 2013, a streak of 95 games that included the playoffs.

Miller suffered a right knee injury last week against the Buffalo Bills and underwent an MRI on Monday.

According to KDVR, he was “50-50” to play against the Chargers, but after testing the knee in pregame warm-ups, it was decided he would not play.

The last game Miller missed was Super Bowl XLVIII against the Seattle Seahawks when he suffered a knee injury in the next-to-last regular-season game in 2013.