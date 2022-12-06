(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Denver Broncos players Brandon McManus and Justin Simmons took a trip down I-25 from Mile High on Tuesday, Dec. 6, as they visited patients and staff at UCHealth Memorial North Hospital in Colorado Springs to help kick off the holiday season.

According to the UCHealth Marketing and Communications team, McManus and Simmons delivered cookies and hot chocolate to patients in the mom and baby unit, and “got to meet a few of their newest fans.”

“It was just as much of a joy for us as well to see the smiles and it was really an amazing time,” said Justin Simmons, Broncos Safety.

McManus echoed his teammate’s sentiment and said it was exciting to meet the new families.

“Both of us being parents of three, it is awesome to see a lot of new parents, their smiles and their joys, and a lot of the sleepless nights that we’ve had that they are about to have, so it was an awesome day here,” said Brandon McManus, Broncos Kicker.

UCHealth is the official health care partner for the Denver Broncos.