WATCH: Broncos hit the field for training camp on Friday

Denver Broncos outside linebacker coach John Pagano directs players as they take part in drills at the team’s NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER, Colo. — Training camp is well underway for the Broncos in Englewood. On Friday, the full team hit the field at UCHealth Training Center.

Previously, the players had been meeting in smaller groups to lift and practice.

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay takes part in drills at the team’s NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

But this year’s camp looks much different than it has in years past, with strict guidelines in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A view of Bronco’s Training Camp, from a distance, due to COVID-19 guidelines, on August 14, 2020 / Ashley Giovanna, FOX21 Sports

No fans are allowed to attend training camp and media teams have to follow a specific schedule to cover the event each day.

On Friday, haze caused by several fires burning in Colorado provided an additional challenge for players and staff.

Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, left, confers with quarterback Drew Lock at the team’s NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Quarterback Drew Lock looked ready for his sophomore campaign. He appeared settled and confident, and his connection with wideout Courtland Sutton was on display. Sutton made a couple impressive catches early on in camp.

First round pick Jerry Juedy made his highly anticipated debut in front of the media. He impressed early, though he did not go against the starting defense.

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio looks on as players stretch before drills at the team’s NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

On the defensive side of the ball, safety Kareem Jackson reiterated he thinks this defense can be elite in its second year under the direction of Head Coach Vic Fangio.

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson takes part in drills at the team’s NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Broncos will be off Saturday, but back on the field Sunday to gear up for their first full pads practice on Tuesday.