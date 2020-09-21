Broncos top WR Courtland Sutton is out for the season

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 29: Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos catches a ball as he warms up before a game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Courtland Sutton, the Denver Broncos top wide receiver, is out for the season with a knee injury.

According to our radio partners at KOA, Sutton tore his ACL and MCL.

Last season, Sutton caught 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns while working with three different quarterbacks. He had 42 receptions for 704 yards and four TDs his rookie season.

Sutton’s injury is not the first for top Broncos’ players this season:

Von Miller- Injured Reserve

A.J. Bouye- Injured Reserve

Drew Lock (awaiting MRI on Monday for shoulder injury)

Phillip Lindsay- Toe injury

