Broncos to allow fans for Week 3 matchup against Buccaneers, sources say

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Broncos will allow fans in a limited capacity at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium starting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sept. 27, according to multiple sources.

The independent sources told FOX31 that Gov. Jared Polis will make the announcement Tuesday.

In July, the Broncos released plans for how tickets could be distributed this season. People with season tickets will have priority.

FOX31 has reached out to the governor’s office and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, but as of Sunday afternoon had not received a response.

A spokesperson for the Broncos said the team is unaware of the impending announcement.

CDPHE has outlined a number of protocols that must be followed for all outdoor events. It also has separate guidelines for professional sporting events. The Colorado Rockies have a variance approved for practices and games, but it does not include fans.

A few other NFL teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, have plans for allowing fans in stadiums starting this week.

The Chiefs announced plans for a reduced capacity of 22% when they kick off their season Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans. With a seating capacity of approximately 76,000, the reduction would equate to about 16,700 fans.