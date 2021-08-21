Broncos smack Seahawks for second preseason win

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater makes a pass with Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

SEATTLE (KXRM) — Teddy Bridgewater completed 9-of-11 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown to state another strong case in the battle to be the Broncos’ starting quarterback, while Justin Simmons and DeShawn Williams each had an interception in Denver’s 30-3 win over the Seattle Seahawks Saturday night.

After Simmons’ interception of Seattle’s starting but usual third-string quarterback Alex McGough, Bridgewater bounced back from an errant third-down pass on the first offensive drive by standing tall in the pocket, trusting his offensive line with a blitz, and then completing a pass over the middle in stride to Jerry Jeudy to set up 1st and goal.

Bridgewater, who replaced Lock in the Broncos’ first preseason game in Minnesota, completed the first drive as a starter with a 3rd-and-goal pass to K.J. Hamler in the end zone to put Denver (2-0) on the board first.

The Broncos’ second offensive possession took 9:47 off the clock, eating up 87 yards on 16 plays, capped off by a preseason oddity.

Rookie running back Javonte Williams, who dropped a 3rd-and-short pass that would’ve easily resulted in a first down earlier in the drive, was technically tagged with a fumble on the last play of the drive. He was stuffed just shy of the goal line, but left guard Dalton Risner ripped the ball out of his hands while standing in the end zone to assure a Broncos touchdown.

Halftime was book-ended by a couple Brandon McManus field goals — 39 and 52 yards — to give the Broncos a 20-0 advantage.

Jason Myers’ 40-yard field goal got the Seahawks (0-2) on the board midway through the third quarter.

Drew Lock completed 9-of-14 pass for 80 yards. Three of his five offensive drives resulted in field goals, including McManus’ 33-yarder to extend the Denver lead to 23-3.

Brett Rypien threw his first touchdown pass of the preseason on a playaction pass to tight end Shaun Beyer, who dove at the pylon to extend the Broncos’ lead to 30-3.

Denver finished the game with no penalties and no turnovers. The defense also forced a fumble and three sacks — two from Jonathon Cooper and one from Bradley Chubb.

The Broncos will complete their preseason schedule Sat., August 28, at home against the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.