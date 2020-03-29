Broncos reportedly to re-sign Shelby Harris, Derek Wolfe to Ravens

DENVER – According to reports, the Denver Broncos are signing defensive lineman Shelby Harris to a one-year deal, while defensive end Derek Wolfe heads to the Baltimore Ravens.

Harris’ deal is worth just over $3 million dollars. Harris was third on the Broncos, behind Von Miller and Wolfe, with six sacks last season. He also led all NFL lineman with nine passes defended.

Wolfe, who’s reportedly heading to Baltimore on a one-year deal, spent eight seasons with the Broncos and tallied seven sacks last season, the most single-season sacks in his career. Wolfe’s deal is reportedly worth $6 million dollars.