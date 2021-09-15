Broncos prepare for Jaguars without Jeudy, Darby

In this Aug. 19, 2021, file photo, Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II takes part in drills during an NFL football training camp at the team’s headquarters in Englewood, Colo. Surtain II’s first NFL start comes against a familiar foe: Jaguars rookie QB Trevor Lawrence, whose Clemson Tigers walloped his top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in the national championship three years ago. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KXRM) — The Denver Broncos begin a two-week stretch against rookie quarterbacks this Sunday.

First up, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars will welcome in Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos. ‘Teddy two-gloves’ turned into ‘Teddy stiff arms’ in the 27-13 win against the Giants, and even with the highest QB rating in the league. he’s still looking for improvement.

“I still know don’t know how to read the QBR thing,” Bridgewater said. “Honestly, man, it was just a game where we executed in tough situations. The third downs, fourth downs, red zone, and we could still be better. I think we were like 2-5 as far as scoring touchdowns in the red zone, so we want to improve in those areas.”

With Jerry Jeudy on the injured reserve, there are plenty of opportunities for the wide receiver core, including second-year wideout KJ Hamler, who Vic Fangio says will see more playing time this week.

“You still have to grind,” Fangio said. “We lost a key piece to the receiver room. Knowing he’s going to be back soon, everybody has to step up. Next man up mentality, basically.”

Rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II will make his first career start as Ronald Darby heads to the IR with a hamstring tear.

“I’m going to approach it like a regular week, getting out here and getting prepared, taking it day by day, working hard in practice,” Surtain II said. “It’s a new opportunity for me to step in and fill in the role, so I’m going to be ready.”

Broncos guard Graham Glasgow did not practice after being hospitalized with an elevated heart rate after the Giants win. Bradley Chubb and Shelby Harris were both limited. Fangio said he’ll have a better idea on Chubb’s game status later this week.